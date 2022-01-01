Go
Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering

SALADS • SANDWICHES

3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G • $$

Avg 5 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Churro french toast$13.00
Brioche bread dipped in special batter and cinnamon sugar. Topped with dulce de leche and fresh berries.
Breakfast burrito$12.50
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, roasted potatoes, avocado avocado pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese. Side of sour cream and salsa verde.
Location

3855 E 96th Street Unit F/G

Indianapolis IN

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
