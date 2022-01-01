Go
anteprima

Come in and enjoy!

5316 N. Clark St.

Popular Items

Beet Salad$10.00
roasted beets, arugula, gorgonzola, toasted almonds
Octopus$14.00
wood grilled octopus, red fresno peppers, potatoes, red onion, parsley, lemon, olive oil
Full Rigatoni$19.00
al telefono. mozzarella, basil pesto
Breadsticks$8.00
rosemary, sea salt
Full Tagliatelle$19.00
bolognese ragu, parmigiano
New York Strip$28.00
sliced new york strip, rosemary, lemon, cracked pepper, arugula, parmigiano
Arugula Salad$8.00
shaved parmigiano, lemon
Full Ravioli$19.00
pea & ricotta ravioli, sundried tomato butter, parmigiano
Salmon$24.00
seared salmon, farro, roasted mushrooms, knob onions, aged balsamic
Focaccia$3.00
house made focaccia, herbs
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

