Go
Anthony's Chophouse image
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Anthony's Chophouse

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1934 Reviews

$$$$

201 W. Main Street

Carmel, IN 46032

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pine Ridge Cabernet To-Go$50.00
Date Night 2 Raw Filets, Potatoes and Wine.$79.00
Anthony's Anywhere$42.00
Raymond Cabernet To-Go$30.00
Lobster Bisque$12.00
Benton Lane Pinot Noir To-Go$28.00
Anthony's Wedge$14.00
Brassfield Eruption Red Blend To-Go$28.00
Filet Sliders$15.00
Chicken Fingers$10.00

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating

All hours

Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

201 W. Main Street, Carmel IN 46032

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Looking for the best burger in Indianapolis and Central Indiana? Since 2003, Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream has been home of the Big Ugly, a Hoosier staple for perfectly hand-pattied, flame grilled and seasoned to perfection juicy cheeseburgers made from 100% fresh, never frozen ground chuck. With locations in Carmel, Zionsville, and Bloomington, burger enthusiasts value our, Indiana roots, family atmosphere, simple menu and quality ingredients, while enjoying options like Elk burgers, grilled Mahi Mahi and Portobello sandwiches, plus our house-made, buns, pies, dressings and hand-dipped milkshakes. For a fast, casual taste of Bub's Burgers, check out our Westfield location near Grand Park. At Bub’s, we go the extra mile to make your experience special and tasty, each and every time.

Agave Bar and Grill II

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Agave Bar & Grill - Carmel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

3UP

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anthony's Chophouse

orange star4.6 • 1934 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston