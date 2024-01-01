Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza - McMurray
Open today 11:30 AM - 9:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
102 McDowell Lane, McMurray PA 15317
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe
3.0 • 70
114 Southpointe Blvd, Canonsburg, PA 15317
View restaurant