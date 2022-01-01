Go
Anthony's Creative Italian

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

512 Station Avenue

Haddon Heights, NJ 08035

Popular Items

Antipasta Plate$12.00
PEAR SALAD$10.00
CANNOLI$8.00
MUSSELS ITALIANO$14.00
Italian Toast$9.00
MUSSELS RED$12.00
Crispy Calamari$12.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

512 Station Avenue, Haddon Heights NJ 08035

