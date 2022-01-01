Go
Anthony's Grill

Antonys Grill will be your go to stir fry grill with a array of meats and vegetables to choose from also fried chicken wings, catfish in more. Stop in and get your grill on.

1622 ST Michael's Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

VEGETABLE PLATTER$11.50
8 PC POT STICKERS$8.99
SMALL PLATTER$14.45
LARGE PLATTER$16.45
16.OZ HOT AND SOUR SOUP$6.50
2 PC EGG ROLL$5.50
General Tso Chicken$13.50
2 PC SPRING ROLL$5.50
6 PC CRAB RANGOON$7.50
Orange Chicken$13.50
Location

1622 ST Michael's Dr

Santa Fe NM

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
