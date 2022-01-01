Go
Now offering Take out! Serving up American favorites, Italian classics and popular Seafood dishes, Anthony's on the BLVD is ready to please your palette. Offering daily lunch and dinner menus, we serve a great food at an exceptional value to our customers. Fun is always had here with daily happy hour 11am to 7pm and live entertainment nightly. Our award winning breakfast buffet is every Sunday 8am to 1pm with made to order omelet station and FREE coffee. Don't miss what is happening on the BLVD!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1303 Del Prado Blvd S • $$

Avg 3.7 (458 reviews)

Popular Items

Spaghetti & 2 Meatballs$12.00
cooked al dente, 3 homemade meatballs, covered in our own marinara
Side Salad$3.00
Fish & Chips$12.00
Basa, a mild white fish, dipped in egg, breaded, fried, served with French fries & coleslaw
Stuffed Mushrooms$9.00
large mushrooms stuffed with crab meat filling, topped with a lobster cream sauce
Liver & Onions$14.00
grilled and served with caramelized onions, bacon, and gravy
BLVD Burger$11.00
homemade burger, grilled, served with lettuce, onion, tomato and choice of American, Swiss, cheddar or provolone cheese served with French Fries and pickles.
Crab Cakes$17.00
3 homemade, filled with all-lump crab meat pan-fried, served lemon basil aioli
Cobb Salad$11.00
grilled chicken, chopped bacon, egg, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and cheddar cheese.
Corn Beef Dinner$19.00
House Fish$12.00
Basa a mild white fish, your choice: blackened, broiled, fried or crunchy
Casual
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

1303 Del Prado Blvd S

Cape Coral Centr FL

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
