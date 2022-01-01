Go
Toast

ANTHONYS PIZZERIA

Longtime mom-&-pop parlor in a shopping center with New York-style pizza & other basic Italian eats

655 FAIRVIEW RD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

LARGE CHEESE$16.99
SUPREME
See full menu

Location

655 FAIRVIEW RD

Simpsonville SC

Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cocobowlz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bellacino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Humble Pie Pizza Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anchor Raw Bar

No reviews yet

Seafood and Raw Bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston