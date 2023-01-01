Anthony's HomePort - Olympia
Open today 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
704 Columbia Street Northwest, Olympia WA 98501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dancing Goats Coffee Tasting Room - 200 Market St NE
4.7 • 83
200 Market St NE Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurant
Dancing Goats® - Downtown Olympia
No Reviews
550 Capitol Way Southeast Olympia, WA 98501
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Olympia
Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Lacey - 8825 Tallon Ln NE
4.1 • 923
8825 Tallon Ln NE Lacey, WA 98506
View restaurant