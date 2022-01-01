Anthony's Chicken & Grill
Dine In, Take Out, Delivery, Catering
109 Franklin St
Popular Items
Location
109 Franklin St
Hightstown NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
GuatePan-3
Come in and enjoy!
Singas Famous Pizza
We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!
TacoRito
We're more than just tacos and burritos, we offer variety of authentic Mexican dishes, with a fine dining hospitality at a fast food price tag.
Simply Fruits East Windsor
Love what you eat!
Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls, Kale Bowls, Coconut Bowls, Yogurt Parfait, Hot Oatmeal, Toasties, Smoothies, Teas, and Juice