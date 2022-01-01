Go
Toast

Anthony's Chicken & Grill

Dine In, Take Out, Delivery, Catering

109 Franklin St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Buffalo Wings$16.85
Cheesesteak
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.90
Jersey Burger$11.55
Tub of Chicken$9.95
Root Beer Bottle$2.25
Thigh$2.75
Leg$2.30
Jumbo Buffalo Wings$12.00
Plain Fries
See full menu

Location

109 Franklin St

Hightstown NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

GuatePan-3

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Singas Famous Pizza

No reviews yet

We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!

TacoRito

No reviews yet

We're more than just tacos and burritos, we offer variety of authentic Mexican dishes, with a fine dining hospitality at a fast food price tag.

Simply Fruits East Windsor

No reviews yet

Love what you eat!
Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls, Kale Bowls, Coconut Bowls, Yogurt Parfait, Hot Oatmeal, Toasties, Smoothies, Teas, and Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston