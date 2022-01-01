Go
Anthony's Food Shop

Your first and last stop in Southern Maine!
Award Winning Pizza, Deli, Coffee, and Bakery
www.anthonysfoodshop.com

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

679 U.S. Route 1 • $

Avg 4.6 (1104 reviews)

Popular Items

-12" Build Your Own$10.50
Start with Anthony's Homemade Classic Red Sauce or try our delicious Alfredo Sauce then choose from dozens of Fresh Protein and Veggie toppings. Build Your Own creation!
-16" Build Your Own$16.00
Start with Anthony's Homemade Classic Red Sauce or try our delicious Alfredo Sauce then choose from dozens of Fresh Protein and Veggie toppings. Build Your Own creation!
-Pepperoni Pizza
Anthony's Homemade Pizza Crust topped with our Homemade Red Sauce, 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese and plenty of Pepperoni!
-Greek Salad$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Green Leaf and Cabbage Mixture topped with Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Green Peppers, Red Onions and Feta Cheese! Greek dressing comes on the side.
-Chicken Parm Sub$12.00
Fresh Chicken Breast, breaded and fried served on French Bread and then toasted with Provolone Cheese and Homemade Marinara!
-Cheese Pizza
Anthony's Homemade Pizza Crust topped with our Homemade Red Sauce and 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese!
-Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Anthony's Classic Caesar with Seasoned Grilled Chicken served on a White, Whole Wheat, Spinach or Tomato Basil Wrap!
SM Fries$3.50
-LG Italian Sub$9.50
Anthony's all time favorite blend of Italian Style Cold Cuts...Genoa Salami, Mortadella and Ham with Provolone Cheese and Veggies piled high on a Braided Italian Roll!
-LG Steak Tip Sub$13.00
Real USDA Choice Sirloin Tips on French Bread or Wrap. Choice of cheese & dressed the way you like! Try it with grilled Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions!
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

679 U.S. Route 1

York ME

Sunday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
