Antica Trattoria

Antica Trattoria

5654 Lake Murray Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.6 (4309 reviews)

Popular Items

Pollo One Serving$24.00
Chicken breast, choose your style: mushroom marsala / lemon butter caper sauce / parmigiana style.
Frittura Mista One Serving$21.00
Crispy shrimp + calamari + artichoke + zucchini + creamy garlic sauce.
Cavoletti One Serving$14.00
Crispy brussel sprouts + pancetta + shaved parmesan cheese + balsamic glaze.
Charcuterie Boards One Serving$22.00
Imported & local cheese & cured meats + crostini served with accoutrements.
Garlic Bread$8.00
Brasato One Serving$31.00
Braised all-natural angus boneless short ribs + cabernet sauvignon + fresh herbs + mashed potatoes + vegetables.
Crispy Brie One Serving$16.00
Lightly braided brie + flash fried + served with jams.
Zucchini Blossom$17.00
Stuffed with mascarpone, mozzarella, parmigiano, served with creamy pesto sauce.
Burrata One Serving$17.00
Heirloom tomato + aged balsamic + artichoke + San Daniele prosciutto + evoo.
Polpettine One Serving$16.00
Braised nonnaʼs meatball + san marzano tomate sauce + mediterranean olives + whipped ricotta.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5654 Lake Murray Blvd.

La Mesa CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

