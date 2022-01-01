Antica
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
3230 PABLO KISEL BLVD. SUITE F 101
Brownsville, TX 78526
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
3230 PABLO KISEL BLVD. SUITE F 101, Brownsville TX 78526
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Papas a la Carte
Come try our Endless Flavor Combinations! Fresh Fries. Fresh Chicken. Real. Good. Food.
JuiceUs Brownsville
Come in and enjoy!
Mi Pueblito Restaurant bar and grill
Authentic Mexican Restaurant in the Rio Grande Valley, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner
Ask about our catering aswell!
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Brownsville