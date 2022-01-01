Go
Antico Forno is billed as “The Most Authentic Italian Restaurant,” and we’re hard pressed to argue. This mainstay in Boston’s North End manages a cozy mom-and-pop atmosphere with world-class traditional cuisine. Entrees like Saltimbocca di Pollo and Linguine al Frutti di Mare hearken back to the old country, but Antico Forno is best known for its brick-oven pizzas piled high with house-made Italian sausages and mozzarella.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

93 SALEM ST • $$

Avg 3.5 (1077 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$13.00
Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed, traditional Italian Cesare dressing, homemade croutons
CK Parm$28.00
Margherita$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil,
extra virgin olive oil
Gnocchi$24.00
Bolognese$26.00
Rigatoni Salsiccia$27.00
Al Quattro Formaggi$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, fontina, parmigiano, ricotta, fresh aromatic oregano, roasted garlic
Tradizionale$19.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, onions, Homemade Italian sausage, pepperoni
Arancini (2)$16.00
Cheese Pizza$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

93 SALEM ST

Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
