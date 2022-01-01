Go
All'Antico Vinaio

The legendary Florentine sandwich shop arrives in New York! Enjoy the finest Tuscan ingredients on freshly baked schiacciata bread.

729 8th Avenue

Popular Items

L' Inferno$16.80
Porchetta, ‘Nduja Cream, Zuchinni, Arugula 
La Schiacciata di Manolo$16.80
Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Truffle Cream, Spicy Eggplant
La Favolosa$20.40
Salame Toscana, Pecorino Cream, Artichoke Cream, Spicy Eggplant 
La Paradiso$16.80
Mortadella, Stracciatella, Pistachio Cream, Pistachio
La Toscana$21.60
Salame Toscana, Pecorino Toscano, Truffle Honey
La Summer$21.60
Prosciutto Toscana, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil 
La Dante$18.00
Coppa, Strachino Cheese, Truffle Cream, Arugula 
La Schiacciata Del Boss$21.60
Prosciutto Toscana, Pecorino Cream, Truffle Cream 
La District$15.60
Pancetta, Pecorino Cream, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Arugula 
La Caprese$10.80
Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
Location

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
