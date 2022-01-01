Go
Antico Roma image

Antico Roma

Open today 11:30 AM - 12:02 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

4179 Reviews

$$

1093 Hemphill ave nw

Atlanta, GA 30318

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

MANZO ARROSTO$14.00
Mid Rare Angus Roast Beef , provolone , Bermuda onion & horseradish cream.
CAPRESE$14.50
Fior Di latte mozz, Roma tomatoes , fresh basil , EVO , Sicilian sea salt
Pizzetta ( tomato & mozzarella )$12.75
Organic tomato, fresh mozzarella and pecorino ,
Single Extra Salad$5.00
PROSCIUTTO Di PARMA$18.00
Prosciutto Di PARMA 18 months , fior Di latte sorrentina, arucola , lemon.
MORTADELLA & RICOTTA$14.75
Mortadella ( bologna ) w hand dipped ricotta , bronte ( sicily ) pistachio pesto.
TACCHINO$14.00
Oven roasted all natural turkey , pistachio pesto, auricchio provolone and San Gennaro jam .
Pizzetta ( w pepperoni )$13.50
Organic tomato, fresh mozzarella , char pepperoni , and pecorino .
Bottled Water$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:02 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:02 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:02 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:02 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:02 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:02 am

Location

1093 Hemphill ave nw, Atlanta GA 30318

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Republic Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bastone

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy!

Slingshot Atlanta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tropicalé

No reviews yet

We've brought the tropics to you!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Antico Roma

orange star4.2 • 4179 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston