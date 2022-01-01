Antidote Tap House - Woodland
18 rotating craft taps, pub menu in a relaxed friendly environment.
1350 Atlantic Ave, Ste A
Location
1350 Atlantic Ave, Ste A
Woodland WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brock's Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
St. Helens Elks Lodge
Come in and enjoy!
Plymouth Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Running Dogs Brewery
Come in and enjoy!