Antigua Brewing Company

Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods

No reviews yet

The heart and inspiration for Granada is the beloved and pre-existing Granada Bistro. This space has been renovated and re-imagined in industrial chic design, serving seasonal, farm-to-table ingredients sourced from Central Coast farmers and purveyors. Dishes inspired by Mediterranean culture, French and Spanish cuisine. Small plates, charcuterie and the freshest local seafood, meats, and produce are complemented by an eclectic wine list including Spanish and French selections, and a range of the Central Coast’s finest artisan wine producers

