Antojitos Del Patron

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

77 Reviews

$

52 Lincoln Rd

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Tortas$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

52 Lincoln Rd, Brooklyn NY 11225

