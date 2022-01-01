Antilles Cusine:

Kalalou Restaurant

No reviews yet

Kalalou was birthed out of the desire to share fine Caribbean dining experience and quality food with Floridians. We deliver an upscale ambiance while providing a diverse selection of authentic cuisine. Every plate is curated to offer bold aromatic flavors. Whether you are dining with the family on a Sunday afternoon or Enjoying lunch with friends during the week, Kalalou greets you with a warm welcome & an unforgettable experience.

