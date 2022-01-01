Go
  • Anaheim
  • Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim

Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim

Fast Casual Dining serving Hawaiian and Local Specialties

SEAFOOD • BBQ

1650 S Harbor Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)

Popular Items

Island Breakfast Combo$12.49
Shanghai Rolls$5.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1650 S Harbor Blvd

Anaheim CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

