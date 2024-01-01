Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Antioch

Go
Antioch restaurants
Toast

Antioch restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

Hillcrest Restaurant & Taphouse - 2709 Hillcrest Ave.

2709 Hillcrest Ave., ANTIOCH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Tart à la Mode$8.00
More about Hillcrest Restaurant & Taphouse - 2709 Hillcrest Ave.
Item pic

 

FG- Cafe 86 - Antioch -

5865 Lone Tree way Suite L, ANTIOCH

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ube Pop Tart$5.25
Our house made ube halaya mixed with sweet macapuno and baked into a buttery pastry.
Turon Pop Tart$5.25
Banana and Jackfruit (Turon) filling cooked with brown sugar and butter, stuffed into our buttery pastry crust.
More about FG- Cafe 86 - Antioch -
Map

More near Antioch to explore

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Livermore

Avg 4.7 (40 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2545 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1923 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston