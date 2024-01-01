Tarts in Antioch
Antioch restaurants that serve tarts
Hillcrest Restaurant & Taphouse - 2709 Hillcrest Ave.
2709 Hillcrest Ave., ANTIOCH
|Apple Tart à la Mode
|$8.00
FG- Cafe 86 - Antioch -
5865 Lone Tree way Suite L, ANTIOCH
|Ube Pop Tart
|$5.25
Our house made ube halaya mixed with sweet macapuno and baked into a buttery pastry.
|Turon Pop Tart
|$5.25
Banana and Jackfruit (Turon) filling cooked with brown sugar and butter, stuffed into our buttery pastry crust.