Antioch restaurants you'll love

More about Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake
25276 W Grass Lake Rd, Antioch
|Popular items
|BLT Club
|$12.00
|Billy's Chopped Salad
|$14.00
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Antioch Pizza Shop
994 Rt. 59, Antioch
|Popular items
|1/2 lb BONELESS Wings
|$9.40
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
|1 lb. BONELESS Wings
|$14.75
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
|18" THIN CRUST
|$21.85
crispy thin crust
18" feeds 4-5
More about Johnny's Snack Shop
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL
Johnny's Snack Shop
1500 Main St, Antioch
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$2.99
Tender fire grilled chicken seasoned with extra virgin olive oil, fine spices, fresh squeezed lemon and crusty bread.
|Gyros Sandwich
|$12.99
Topped with sliced onion, tomato, homemade tzatziki (gyro) sauce served with fluffy fresh pita bread. Served with seasoned Kettle Chips
|Single Cheeseburger
|$8.99
Single cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Gail’s secret sauce served on a freshly toasted, old-fashioned style bun. Served with seasoned Kettle Chips
More about Rivalry Alehouse
Rivalry Alehouse
945 Main St., Antioch
|Popular items
|The Irishman
|$14.99
Sliced corned beef on dark rye and topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing.
|Uber Pretzel
|$10.99
Soft baked jumbo pretzel baked golden brown and topped with sea salt. Served with beer cheddar cheese sauce and maple Dijon mayo.
|Spaetzle Beef Marsala
|$15.99
Spaetzle pasta topped with Sautéed beef tips, mushrooms and onions tossed in a deglazed Marsala wine cream sauce.
More about Little Bean Coffee Company
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Little Bean Coffee Company
395 Lake Street, Antioch
|Popular items
|Pesto Turkey Melt
|$11.95
Melt with hand carved turkey, house made pesto, tomato, red onion, and provolone on your choice of bread.
|Smoothie
|$5.95
Real fruit smoothies.
#basic banana - yogurt, milk, strawberry, banana
Green Goddess - yogurt, milk, apple, banana, spinach
Island Matcha- apple, strawberry, matcha, coconut milk
Chunky Monkey - peanut butter, oat milk, banana
|Classic Breakfast Burrito
|$6.95
Breakfast burrito with roasted potatoes, your choice of cheese, and egg. Add veggies, or meat
More about Corniciones
Corniciones
1200 Main St, Antioch
|Popular items
|18" Meat Lovers
|$24.00
Our homemade pizza sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, ham, and bacon.
More about Casa Ruiz
Casa Ruiz
934 Main Street, Antioch
More about The Lodge of Antioch
The Lodge of Antioch
899 Main St., Antioch