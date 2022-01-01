Antioch restaurants you'll love

Antioch restaurants
Toast
  • Antioch

Antioch's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Greek
Must-try Antioch restaurants

Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake

25276 W Grass Lake Rd, Antioch

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLT Club$12.00
Billy's Chopped Salad$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Antioch Pizza Shop image

 

Antioch Pizza Shop

994 Rt. 59, Antioch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 lb BONELESS Wings$9.40
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
1 lb. BONELESS Wings$14.75
hot • mild • sweet chili • garlic parmesan • honey bbq
18" THIN CRUST$21.85
crispy thin crust
18" feeds 4-5
Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki$2.99
Tender fire grilled chicken seasoned with extra virgin olive oil, fine spices, fresh squeezed lemon and crusty bread.
Gyros Sandwich$12.99
Topped with sliced onion, tomato, homemade tzatziki (gyro) sauce served with fluffy fresh pita bread. Served with seasoned Kettle Chips
Single Cheeseburger$8.99
Single cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Gail’s secret sauce served on a freshly toasted, old-fashioned style bun. Served with seasoned Kettle Chips
Rivalry Alehouse image

 

Rivalry Alehouse

945 Main St., Antioch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Irishman$14.99
Sliced corned beef on dark rye and topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing.
Uber Pretzel$10.99
Soft baked jumbo pretzel baked golden brown and topped with sea salt. Served with beer cheddar cheese sauce and maple Dijon mayo.
Spaetzle Beef Marsala$15.99
Spaetzle pasta topped with Sautéed beef tips, mushrooms and onions tossed in a deglazed Marsala wine cream sauce.
Little Bean Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Little Bean Coffee Company

395 Lake Street, Antioch

Avg 4.7 (345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pesto Turkey Melt$11.95
Melt with hand carved turkey, house made pesto, tomato, red onion, and provolone on your choice of bread.
Smoothie$5.95
Real fruit smoothies.
#basic banana - yogurt, milk, strawberry, banana
Green Goddess - yogurt, milk, apple, banana, spinach
Island Matcha- apple, strawberry, matcha, coconut milk
Chunky Monkey - peanut butter, oat milk, banana
Classic Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Breakfast burrito with roasted potatoes, your choice of cheese, and egg. Add veggies, or meat
Corniciones image

 

Corniciones

1200 Main St, Antioch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
18" Meat Lovers$24.00
Our homemade pizza sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, ham, and bacon.
Banner pic

 

Casa Ruiz

934 Main Street, Antioch

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Lodge of Antioch

899 Main St., Antioch

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Antioch

Chicken Salad

Chopped Salad

