Blt pizza in Antioch

Antioch restaurants
Antioch restaurants that serve blt pizza

The Lodge of Antioch - 899 Main St.

899 Main St., Antioch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLT Pizza$22.99
More about The Lodge of Antioch - 899 Main St.
Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lg Johnnys Special$24.99
Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper
Sm Johnnys Special$20.99
Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper
Med Johnnys Special$22.99
Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Pepper
More about Johnny's Snack Shop

