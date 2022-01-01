Caesar salad in Antioch
Antioch restaurants that serve caesar salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake
25276 W Grass Lake Rd, Antioch
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL
Johnny's Snack Shop
1500 Main St, Antioch
|Caesar Salad
|$11.99
A crispy bed of romaine lettuce topped with hard boiled egg, croutons, and freshly grated parmesan cheese; Best tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Includes fresh baked bread.
|Caesar Salad Tray
Chopped lettuce topped with hard-
boiled egg, croutons, freshly grated
parmesan cheese and served with
Caesar dressing