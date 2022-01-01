Chicken sandwiches in Antioch
Antioch restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Antioch Pizza Shop
994 Rt. 59, Antioch
|Chicken Sandwich
|$7.40
grilled or crispy chicken sandwich
EVERYTHING includes: lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
Johnny's Snack Shop
1500 Main St, Antioch
|Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Marinated chicken breast, provolone, pesto, tomatoes, lettuce served on a toasted brioche bun
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.99
A lightly breaded chicken served on a toasted French roll and topped with marinara, and melted Mozzarella cheese. Served with seasoned Kettle Chips
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
A breaded, all-white breast fillet, deep fried, tossed with hot sauce, topped with pickles and served on a toasted bun with secret sauce. Served with seasoned Kettle Chips