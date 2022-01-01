Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Antioch

Antioch restaurants
Antioch restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Antioch Pizza Shop

994 Rt. 59, Antioch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$7.40
grilled or crispy chicken sandwich
EVERYTHING includes: lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise
More about Antioch Pizza Shop
Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Marinated chicken breast, provolone, pesto, tomatoes, lettuce served on a toasted brioche bun
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.99
A lightly breaded chicken served on a toasted French roll and topped with marinara, and melted Mozzarella cheese. Served with seasoned Kettle Chips
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.99
A breaded, all-white breast fillet, deep fried, tossed with hot sauce, topped with pickles and served on a toasted bun with secret sauce. Served with seasoned Kettle Chips
More about Johnny's Snack Shop
Rivalry Alehouse image

 

Rivalry Alehouse

945 Main St., Antioch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
More about Rivalry Alehouse

