Filet mignon in Antioch

Antioch restaurants
Antioch restaurants that serve filet mignon

Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Grill, Antioch IL

25276 W Grass Lake Rd, Antioch

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Filet Mignon$39.00
More about Sunset Grill, Antioch IL
Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
6oz Filet Mignon$29.99
6oz Filet Mignon char grilled served with demi-glace topped with Matre'd butter and served with parmesan truffle fries
Filet Mignon Medallions$26.99
(3) 2 oz filet medallions plated with demi glace topped with De Jonghe butter. ADD on filet medallion for additional charge
Filet Mignon Benedict$19.99
English muffin, grilled medallions of filet, poached eggs, topped with housemade hollandaise and chives served with hash browns
More about Johnny's Snack Shop

