Filet mignon in Antioch
Antioch restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Sunset Grill, Antioch IL
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Grill, Antioch IL
25276 W Grass Lake Rd, Antioch
|Filet Mignon
|$39.00
More about Johnny's Snack Shop
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL
Johnny's Snack Shop
1500 Main St, Antioch
|6oz Filet Mignon
|$29.99
6oz Filet Mignon char grilled served with demi-glace topped with Matre'd butter and served with parmesan truffle fries
|Filet Mignon Medallions
|$26.99
(3) 2 oz filet medallions plated with demi glace topped with De Jonghe butter. ADD on filet medallion for additional charge
|Filet Mignon Benedict
|$19.99
English muffin, grilled medallions of filet, poached eggs, topped with housemade hollandaise and chives served with hash browns