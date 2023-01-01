Fish sandwiches in Antioch
Antioch restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL
Johnny's Snack Shop
1500 Main St, Antioch
|Deluxe Fish Sandwich (Friday)
|$14.99
Alaskan Cod beer battered topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce and house made tartar sauce on a fresh bakery bun served with soup and fries
Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch
950 Hillside Ave, Antioch
|Fish Sandwich
|$11.00
Breaded cod deep-fried served on a bun w/ tartar sauce & a lemon wedge.
