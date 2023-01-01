Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Antioch

Go
Antioch restaurants
Toast

Antioch restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Deluxe Fish Sandwich (Friday)$14.99
Alaskan Cod beer battered topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce and house made tartar sauce on a fresh bakery bun served with soup and fries
More about Johnny's Snack Shop
Consumer pic

 

Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch

950 Hillside Ave, Antioch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$11.00
Breaded cod deep-fried served on a bun w/ tartar sauce & a lemon wedge.
Fish Sandwich$11.00
Breaded cod deep-fried served on a bun w/ tartar sauce & a lemon wedge.
More about Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch

Browse other tasty dishes in Antioch

Nachos

Boneless Wings

Tacos

Carrot Cake

Gyro Sandwiches

Tuna Sandwiches

Sliders

French Fries

Map

More near Antioch to explore

Kenosha

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1521 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (161 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (643 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston