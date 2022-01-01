Garlic bread in Antioch

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic Bread W/Cheese image

 

Antioch Pizza Shop - Antioch, IL

994 Rt. 59, Antioch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread W/Cheese$3.80
fresh baked bread topped with homemade garlic butter spread topped with melted mozzarella and toasted to perfection
Garlic Bread$2.80
fresh baked bread topped with homemade garlic butter spread and toasted to perfection
More about Antioch Pizza Shop - Antioch, IL
Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread Half Pan$34.99
Half Pan serves 8-10. Full Pan serves 16-20.
Garlic Bread$3.19
More about Johnny's Snack Shop
Consumer pic

 

Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch

950 Hillside Ave, Antioch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GARLIC BREAD W/CHEESE$6.00
Freshly baked, topped w/ mozzarella & served w/ marinara sauce.
More about Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch

