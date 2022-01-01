Greek salad in Antioch

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad Half Pan$45.99
Chopped lettuce topped
with crumbled feta cheese, tomatoes,
cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata
olives, and Johnny's vinaigrette
Greek Salad$12.99
Chopped romaine topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, and cucumbers; Best tossed with our Greek vinaigrette.
More about Johnny's Snack Shop
Consumer pic

 

Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch

950 Hillside Ave, Antioch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, Kalamata black olives, feta, pepperoncini peppers, oregano & Greek dressing.
More about Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch

