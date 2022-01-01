Greek salad in Antioch
Antioch restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Johnny's Snack Shop
Johnny's Snack Shop
1500 Main St, Antioch
|Greek Salad Half Pan
|$45.99
Chopped lettuce topped
with crumbled feta cheese, tomatoes,
cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata
olives, and Johnny's vinaigrette
|Greek Salad
|$12.99
Chopped romaine topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, and cucumbers; Best tossed with our Greek vinaigrette.