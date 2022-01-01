Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mostaccioli in Antioch

Antioch restaurants
Antioch restaurants that serve mostaccioli

Item pic

 

Antioch Pizza Shop - Antioch, IL

994 Rt. 59, Antioch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mostaccioli$7.50
Mostaccioli baked in our special marinara sauce with the choice to add jumbo meatballs or Italian sausage. Get is baked with our creamy mozzarella. Includes our homemade garlic bread.
More about Antioch Pizza Shop - Antioch, IL
Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mostaccioli Family Pack$42.99
1/2 pan of pasta with choice of
sauce. Caesar or House Salad. 6 pc garlic bread. Add grilled chicken, meatballs, Italian sausage, or
shrimp at additional charge.
Mostaccioli Tray$0.00
Choice of sauce: Pesto / Marinara /
Alfredo / Diablo sauce
More about Johnny's Snack Shop
Consumer pic

 

Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch

950 Hillside Ave, Antioch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mostaccioli$7.00
Served w/ 1 pc of garlic bread.
MOSTACCIOLI$11.00
More about Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch

