Pancakes in Antioch

Antioch restaurants that serve pancakes

Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Grill, Antioch IL

25276 W Grass Lake Rd, Antioch

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$13.00
More about Sunset Grill, Antioch IL
Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rainbow Pancakes$7.99
Two buttermilk pancakes topped with rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar
Pancakes$8.99
Three grilled classic buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar
Blueberry Pancakes$9.99
Loaded with juicy blueberries and dusted with powdered sugar
More about Johnny's Snack Shop

