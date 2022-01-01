Pork chops in Antioch
Antioch restaurants that serve pork chops
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL
Johnny's Snack Shop
1500 Main St, Antioch
|BBQ Pork Chops
|$22.99
All natural, moist and juicy rubbed with our BBQ spice blend flame grilled and basted with BBQ sauce.
|Greek Pork Chops
|$14.99
All natural, moist and juicy, seasoned with extra virgin olive oil, lemon and fine herbs
(PLEASE ALLOW EXTRA TIME)
|Smothered Pork Chop
|$22.99
All natural, moist and juicy topped with onion, peppers mushrooms and Swiss cheese