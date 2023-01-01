Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime rib sandwiches in Antioch

Go
Antioch restaurants
Toast

Antioch restaurants that serve prime rib sandwiches

Main pic

 

The Lodge of Antioch - 899 Main St.

899 Main St., Antioch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Rib Sandwich Sp.$16.99
More about The Lodge of Antioch - 899 Main St.
Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Prime Rib Sandwich$17.99
Oven roasted and sliced prime rib on a French bread, topped with caramelized onions and served with horseradish cream sauce.
More about Johnny's Snack Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Antioch

Turkey Clubs

Chili

Boneless Wings

Turkey Wraps

Burritos

Prime Ribs

Mostaccioli

Sliders

Map

More near Antioch to explore

Kenosha

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1677 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (177 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (639 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston