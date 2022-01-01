Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Antioch

Antioch restaurants
Antioch restaurants that serve tacos

Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake

25276 W Grass Lake Rd, Antioch

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crunchy Fish Tacos$13.00
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Brisket Tacos$13.00
More about Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake
Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
3 Taco Plate$12.99
Your choice of filling on a premium yellow corn tortilla topped with onions, cilantro lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese and served with refried beans and Mexican rice
ADD: Veggies, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp
More about Johnny's Snack Shop

