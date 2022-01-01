Go
  • Salem
  • Antioch Pizza Shop

Antioch Pizza Shop

Serving the Midwest Since 1977
LIMITED MENU ONLINE.
CONTACT YOUR STORE LOCATION FOR CATERING ORDERS.

24730 75th Street

Popular Items

2 Slices & Drink
2 pizza slices & drink • DAILY SPECIAL FLAVORS • monday•bbq chicken / tuesday•stuffed pepperoni / wednesday•western / thursday•buffalo chicken / friday•bacon double cheeseburger
Italian Beef$9.95
homemade Italian Beef add you choice of peppers and cheese
ITALIAN BEEF Special.$11.95
Italian Beef made fresh daily, fries & drink
18" THIN CRUST$21.85
crispy thin crust
18" feeds 4-5
Fried Mushrooms$5.50
14" THIN CRUST$16.80
crispy thin crust
14" feeds 2-3
Large French Fries$3.50
Choose between our standard original fries or crinkle fries.
12" THIN CRUST$14.00
crispy thin crust
12" feeds 1-2
16" THIN CRUST$19.50
crispy thin crust
16" feeds 3-4
Location

24730 75th Street

Paddock Lake WI

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
