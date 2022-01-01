Fajitas in Antioch
The Waffle Taco
1114 Bell Rd, Antioch
|Bacon Chicken Fajita Plate
|$11.75
Grilled chicken, shrimp with bacon, mushrooms, bell pepper and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, avocado and sour cream.
The Thirsty Turtle Sports Grill
1307 Bell Rd #101, Antioch
|Fajita One Meat
|$19.19
Chicken, steak or Shrimp cooked with grilled yellow onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with choice of one side, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortilla.