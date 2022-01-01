Go
Antique Table

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

7 Central St • $$

Avg 4.8 (8 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Picatta$23.95
Kids Linguini & Meatballs$9.95
House Salad$9.95
Chicken Parmigiana$23.95
Bolognese$21.95
Eggplant Parmigiana$21.99
Chicken Marsala$23.95
Caesar Salad$9.95
Chicken, Ziti & Broccoli$19.95
Ricotta Gnocchi$19.95
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7 Central St

Manchester MA

Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
