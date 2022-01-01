Go
Piccolo Piatti / Pomona

5 Crest Avenue



Popular Items

Chicken Parm Panini$10.95
Chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese pressed in a panini.
House special Salad$14.95
Mixed greens served with tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, & fresh mozzarella in a creamy balsamic house dressing.
Side of Fries$4.95
BYO Grain Bowl
Side Of House Salad$5.95
Chicken Marsala$17.95
Pan seared with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce. Served over choice of pasta.
Chicken Piccata$17.95
Pan seared with capers, mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes in a lemony white wine sauce. Served with choice of pasta.
Farmers Citrus Salad$10.95
Arugula tossed in lemon vinaigrette topped with candied walnuts, red radishes, cherry tomatoes, and crumbled goat cheese.
Huevos Rancheros$13.95
Caprese Pesto Panini$11.95
Sliced vine tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, & fresh basil pesto with spinach.
Winthrop MA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
