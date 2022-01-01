Go
Toast

Antique Table Restaurant

All gift card purchases are secure,
Gift cards can be used in all locations!

PIZZA

19 Crest Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (605 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

19 Crest Avenue

Winthrop MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Piccolo Piatti / Pomona

No reviews yet

Crave it? Get it

The Winthrop Arms Hotel & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Quality American food at a more than reasonable price right in your backyard! Relaxing atmosphere with famous dishes and cocktails that always leave you wanting more!

90 Degrees

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nourish @ Katie's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Hours:
Mon - Thurs 11am - 7pm
Fri - 11am - 3pm
Sat: 10am - 2pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston