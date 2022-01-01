Go
Antoinette Boulangerie

Be a step closer to Paris with every bite...

32 Monmouth Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (837 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Pot de Creme$3.00
*Gluten Free
Croissant$3.75
Creme Brulee$3.00
*Gluten Free
Oatmeal Raisin Sandwich$4.00
Cream Cheese Filling
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Coconut Macaroon$1.50
Gluten Free
Eclair$3.00
Available in Coffee, Chocolate or Vanilla
Teddy Jam$1.50
Sugared puffed pastry filled with raspberry jam
3" Blueberry and Almond Tart$5.50
French Macarons$2.50
Flavors Change Daily
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

32 Monmouth Street

Red Bank NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
