Antojitos Las Delicias
We love to deliver great taste and fresh food. Antojitos las Delicias literally translates to delicious cravings. We specialize in Mexican fare but do dabble in Hispanic food in general. Come try it out for yourself!
1521 E 5th St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1521 E 5th St
Winston Salem NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
