Antojitos Las Delicias

We love to deliver great taste and fresh food. Antojitos las Delicias literally translates to delicious cravings. We specialize in Mexican fare but do dabble in Hispanic food in general. Come try it out for yourself!

1521 E 5th St • $

Avg 4.6 (204 reviews)

Popular Items

Plato de Barbacoa$13.99
Platano Frito/ Fried Platains$3.00
Enchiladas Verdes$6.99
3 corn tortillas smothered in green tomatillo sauce, filled with chicken beef or cheese, topped with sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with salad and salsa verde.
3 tortillas de maiz banadas en salsa verde de tomatillo, rellenas de pollo, carne molida o queso, cubiertas con crema y queso cotija. Servidas con ensalada y salsa verde.
Tacos$2.50
handmade corn tortilla folded and filled with your choice of meat topped with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of salsa, grilled onions, radishes and lime.
Tortilla de maíz hecha a mano doblada y rellena con su elección de carne, cubierta con cilantro y cebolla. Servido con una guarnición de salsa, cebollita asada, rábanos y limon.
Enchiladas de Mole$9.99
Tostada$3.50
Jamaica
Pupusas$7.00
Corn dough stuffed with cheese, cheese and beans or cheese and pork. Served with curtido (pickled cabbage) and a side of salsa.
Masa de maíz rellena de queso, queso y frijoles o queso y cerdo. Servido con curtido y una guarnición de salsa.
Salad/Ensalada$1.00
Gorditas$8.00
Thick corn tortilla, fried, opened and stuffed with refried beans, your choice of meat plus lettuce, tomato, onions, sour cream and cotija cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1521 E 5th St

Winston Salem NC

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

