Go
Toast

Antojitos Cuban Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

3232 North Tamiami Trail

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3232 North Tamiami Trail

Sarasota FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dream Earth Bowls

No reviews yet

We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality Acai and healthy menu options. We guarantee freshness for every item on our menu! Dream Earth Bowls is a health conscious cafe on a mission to connect people to healthy food, thoughts, and ways of living one bowl at a time! Come in, enjoy a delicious acai bowl, and interact with our inspiring Dream Wall.

Wicked Cantina

No reviews yet

Hand Made Austin style Tex Mex favorites, plus American classics with a modern, full service, family friendly vibe. Full liquor bar and ample parking await you. Stop in during Happy Hour 12-5 Daily and All Day Sunday for the best House Margarita in town!

Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sarasota Vegan Deli

No reviews yet

We offer most deli favorites in a fully plant based version. Burgers, Sandwiches, Wraps, Salads and Pizza along with hard to find grocery items and snacks. Our sandwiches are mostly crafted with our house made artisan seitan line. we will offer several gluten free options but caution sever allergy sufferers to be mindful that while we take every precaution possible the possibility of trace contamination is present considering the scale of production of a gluten based product on premises.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston