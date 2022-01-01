Go
Antojo Latino

Come in and enjoy!

44 posey st • $$

Avg 4.4 (594 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Empanadas$4.40
Our original Colombian dough filled with your favorite stuffing and fried to golden perfection. Beed, Cheese, Chicken, Hawaiian, Cheese and Guava, served with pico de gallo ot antojo sauce.
Arepa La Tricolor$8.95
(An open corn cake with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, cheese and cilantro sauce. One choice of meat: beef, chicken or shrimp)
Skirt steak (Churrasco)$21.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

44 posey st

SAVANNAH GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
