Go
Toast

ANTONELLAS RESTAURANT

Authentic Italian Restaurant and Bar.
Come in and enjoy!

4246 Albany Post Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Calamari$15.95
PLAIN CHEESE Pie
PENNE ALLA VODKA$17.95
PROSCUITO,SHALLOTS, ROSE SAUCE
Stuffed Antonella Bread$10.95
FRESH MOZZ.,TOMATO,BASIL,CREAM SAUCE
CHEESE CALZONE$6.95
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$4.75
Chicken Wings 8-piece$9.95
Hot, Medium, or BBQ Sauce
PENNE CHICKEN & BROCCOLI$18.95
SAUTEED GARLIC WINE SAUCE
ANTONELLA SPECIAL
GARLIC KNOTS (6)$2.95
See full menu

Location

4246 Albany Post Road

Hyde Park NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lolita's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lola's Cafe

No reviews yet

Located at 131 Washington St. in Poughkeepsie, NY directly next to the stairs of the Walkway Over the Hudson

Flores Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy with us, located on the Hudson River Waterfront in Poughkeepsie!

Reason & Ruckus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston