Go
Toast

Antone's Kitchen

Thank You!!!

1913 Niles Cortland Road Northeast

No reviews yet

Location

1913 Niles Cortland Road Northeast

Howland Center OH

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Forty Six Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red plum

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barrel33

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salvatore's Italian Grill

No reviews yet

Welcome to Salvatore's online ordering! Our goal is always to provide you and your family with quality Italian cuisine at a great price! Generous portions using great ingredients, all made to order!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston