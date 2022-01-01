Go
Antonia's Italian Cuisine

10 Foxboro Blvd

Foxboro, MA 02035

Popular Items

Caprese Sandwich$7.99
Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil Pesto (no nuts)
Lunch Train Location 10:45am Cutoff for first round
10:45 is the Cutoff for first round of deliveries. Choose location. Locations have designated Delivery Times. If you miss your designated time we will deliver asap.
Please Contact Us to add a location. Please allow min. 30 min before delivery time
Italian Sandwich$9.99
With Salami, Pepperoni, Capicolla, Mortadella, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Oil & Vinegar
Caesar Salad$6.49
Romaine, Croutons & Shredded Parmesan Cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.49
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shredded Parm Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Roasted Turkey$8.49
With Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Deli Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato
Garden Salad$6.49
Iceberg lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers & Onions
Soup Of The Day
French Fries$3.99
Greek Salad$7.49
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Onions, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm

10 Foxboro Blvd, Foxboro MA 02035

