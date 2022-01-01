Go
Toast

Antonio's Banquet Center

Now Catering! Enjoy Antonio's amazing Italian American cuisine at home! Still THE place in Niagara Falls for all of your banquet and gathering needs, we are now offering easy online ordering for take out!

7708 Niagara Falls Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Cutlets - 20 pieces$50.00
20 FULL pieces of Italian breaded boneless chicken breast cutlets
Antonio's Homemade Pomadoro (Tomato) Sauce One Quart$7.50
One Quart of Antonio's Homemade Tomato Sauce (order hot or cold)
Tossed Garden Salad Half Tray$25.00
10 buffet servings
Package 2 $14.45 (20 people min.) -Add Extra People In Modifiers Below$289.00
Penne Pasta with Antonio’s Homemade Tomato Sauce
Tossed Garden Salad
Marinated Roasted Chicken
Meatballs
Italian Sausage with Peppers and Onions
Rolls and Butter
*This package serves 20 people. To add additional people add for extra persons over 20 in Modifiers in increments of 5. For Orders over 50 and 100 please select those packages for discount prices. For orders over 200 people please call direct to order - 716-283-7444.
Antonio's Homemade Italian Salad Dressing - 1 Quart$7.95
One Quart of Antonio's Homemade Italian Salad Dressing
Meatballs in Sauce - 20 pieces$30.00
20 pieces - Meatballs covered in Antonio's Homemade Tomato Sauce
Antonio's "Pizza Bread" Sticks$8.00
One Dozen of Antonio's Homemade Pizza Bread Sticks
Plain Rolls- Per Dozen$5.00
Farfalle w/ Alfredo Sauce Full Tray$60.00
30 buffet servings of Bowtie pasta with Antonio's Homemade Alfredo Cream Sauce
Penne w/ Antonio's Homemade Sauce Half Tray$35.00
10 buffet servings of Fresh Penne Pasta with Antonio's famous homemade pomodoro (tomato) sauce
See full menu

Location

7708 Niagara Falls Blvd.

Niagara Falls NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Duff's Famous Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Judi's Lounge

No reviews yet

Neighborhood Bar & Grill

G1 - Griffon Gastropub

No reviews yet

We are a true gastropub, offering unique, creative, and fresh dishes. If you're looking for a typical "neighborhood grill" type of place, keep looking. Our food is thoughtful, original, and cooked to order with love!

Mom's Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston