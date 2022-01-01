Pizza
Italian
Antonio's House of Pizza
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:45 AM
1606 Reviews
$$
4626 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
Location
4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando FL 32811
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
CFS
Come in and enjoy!
Agave Azul: Kirkman
Agave Azul Cocina Mexicana brings a highly stylized restaurant with a fun, high-energy vibe and flavorful menu that embodies traditional and modern elements to Orlando and its surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated. Established 1998.
Bloodhound Brew
Family owned and operated. Scratch kitchen, 30 beers on tap, outdoor patio, regular live music and other events.
Justins Caribbean Fusion Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!