Pizza
Italian

Antonio's House of Pizza

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:45 AM

1606 Reviews

1606 Reviews

$$

4626 S Kirkman Rd

Orlando, FL 32811

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Greek Salad$10.99
Fresh Greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & feta cheese
Homemade Fried Mozzarella (5 Pcs)$9.99
Our signature and patented mozzarella sticks. Homemade premium mozzarella breaded and fried to perfection, served with a side of Anthony's marinara sauce
20 Piece Wings$24.99
Crispy and Flavour classic chicken wings with choice of flavor-packed sauce (hot ,mild, bbq etc) Served with a side of Blue cheese or Ranch
14" Cheese Pizza$13.99
Classic Cheese or Add Toppings to Make Your Own
12" Cheese Pizza$11.99
Classic Cheese or Add Toppings to Make Your Own
Garlic Knots (12 pcs)$5.50
Freshly baked hand-tied knots topped with garlic & oil. Served with a side of Antonios marinara sauce.
10 Piece Wings$13.99
Crispy and Flavour classic chicken wings with choice of flavor-packed sauce (hot ,mild, bbq etc) Served with a side of Blue cheese or Ranch
Wings (8) & Fries$12.95
Combo of our crispy, Flavour Classic Chicken Wings, with a side of Crispy Fries, Served with blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
16" Cheese Pizza$15.59
Classic Cheese or Add Toppings to Make Your Own
Cannoli$3.99
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am

Location

4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando FL 32811

Directions

