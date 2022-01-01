Antonio's Kitchen
Walk through our doors and embark on a unique dining experience. Enjoy our handmade food paired with special beverages including fresh tap beers and exceptional global wines.
We focus on fusing delicious daily market specials, by blending culinary traits of Italy & Spain across Quick-Service Restaurant Pizzeria | Latin Grill | DELI and our Full-Service Restaurant.
Book Corporate Meetings, Festive Event Celebrations in our beautiful state of the art venue.
Simplicity has its rewards.
Buon Appetito.
Christine
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
76-08 21st Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
76-08 21st Avenue
East Elmhurst NY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Forno Siciliano
Come in and enjoy!
Astoria Bakery
Trusted Since 1964
23-01 31st Street
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird powered by Bareburger is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
Rosatoro
Rosatoro Restaurant & Pisco Bar is contemporary restaurant brining authentic flavors of the Peruvian cuisine to the world. From spicy ceviches to Pisco Sours, Rosatoro aims to provide a warm experience to all foodies and travelers.