Antonio's Kitchen

Walk through our doors and embark on a unique dining experience. Enjoy our handmade food paired with special beverages including fresh tap beers and exceptional global wines.
We focus on fusing delicious daily market specials, by blending culinary traits of Italy & Spain across Quick-Service Restaurant Pizzeria | Latin Grill | DELI and our Full-Service Restaurant.
Book Corporate Meetings, Festive Event Celebrations in our beautiful state of the art venue.
Simplicity has its rewards.
Buon Appetito.
Christine

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

76-08 21st Avenue • $$

Avg 4.1 (563 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Pizza Pie$11.00
Linguine White Clam Sauce$17.95
Freshly Opened whole Cherry Stone Clams opened, DE-shelled and Chopped in a Garlic and Oil Shellfish Broth with Chopped Parsley
Pasta Bolognese$12.95
Two Meatballs and Pasta$13.95
Choice of Pasta with Two Homemade Meatballs
Greek Salad$11.00
Iceburg Lettuce, Feta ,Tomato, Cucumbers Kalamata Olives, Oil, Oregano and Red Vinegar
Penne ala Vodka$13.95
Classic Tomato Cream Sauce, Sauteed with Shallots, Splash of Vodka and Freshly Grated Romano Cheese
Homemade Lasagna$14.95
Layers of Lasagna Pasta with Marinara Sauce, Melted Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano and Ground Beef
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.95
Fettuccine Pasta in a Creamy White Sauce made with Butter Romano Cheese and Heavy Cream
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Romano Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
Kids Personal Pizza$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

76-08 21st Avenue

East Elmhurst NY

Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
